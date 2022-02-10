According to the recent census, conducted by Stats Canada in 2021, the population in all three Cariboo municipalities is up slightly.
The City of Williams Lake has 10,947 people, up 184 from 2016, which is when the last census was taken.
The City of Quesnel’s population is sitting at 9,889, which is up 10 from five years ago.
And the District of 100 Mile House has 1,928 people, which is also an increase of 10 from 2016.
Numbers within the Cariboo Regional District varied.
The largest increase, 565 people, was in Area L which is Interlakes/Lone Butte where the population now sits at 4,769.
Area F, 150 Mile/Horsefly/Likely, is up by 238 people to 4,554.
And the biggest decrease was in Area A, Red Bluff/South Quesnel, which was down by 65 people to 6,169.
Cariboo Regional District Population 2021 2016
Area A (Red Bluff/South Quesnel) 6,169 (-65) 6,234
Area B (Bouchie Lake) 3,864 (+22) 3,842
Area C (Barlow/Barkerville) 1,239 (+14) 1,225
Area D (McLeese Lake/WL North) 2,870 (-59) 2,929
Area E (Dog Creek/South Lakeside) 4,112 (+48) 4,064
Area F (150 Mile/Horsefly/Likely) 4,792 (+238) 4,554
Area G (108 Mile/Lac La Hache) 5,312 (+156) 5,156
Area H (Canim Lake/Forest Grove) 1,884 (+100) 1,784
Area I (Nazko/West Fraser) 1,485 (+50) 1,435
Area J (W. Chilcotin/Anahim Lk/Nimpo Lk) 616 (-26) 642
Area K (E. Chilcotin/Alexis Creek/Riske Creek) 447 (+49) 398
Area L (Interlakes/Lone Butte) 4,769 (+565) 4,204