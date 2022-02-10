According to the recent census, conducted by Stats Canada in 2021, the population in all three Cariboo municipalities is up slightly.

The City of Williams Lake has 10,947 people, up 184 from 2016, which is when the last census was taken.

The City of Quesnel’s population is sitting at 9,889, which is up 10 from five years ago.

And the District of 100 Mile House has 1,928 people, which is also an increase of 10 from 2016.

Numbers within the Cariboo Regional District varied.

The largest increase, 565 people, was in Area L which is Interlakes/Lone Butte where the population now sits at 4,769.

Area F, 150 Mile/Horsefly/Likely, is up by 238 people to 4,554.

And the biggest decrease was in Area A, Red Bluff/South Quesnel, which was down by 65 people to 6,169.

Cariboo Regional District Population 2021 2016

Area A (Red Bluff/South Quesnel) 6,169 (-65) 6,234

Area B (Bouchie Lake) 3,864 (+22) 3,842

Area C (Barlow/Barkerville) 1,239 (+14) 1,225

Area D (McLeese Lake/WL North) 2,870 (-59) 2,929

Area E (Dog Creek/South Lakeside) 4,112 (+48) 4,064

Area F (150 Mile/Horsefly/Likely) 4,792 (+238) 4,554

Area G (108 Mile/Lac La Hache) 5,312 (+156) 5,156

Area H (Canim Lake/Forest Grove) 1,884 (+100) 1,784

Area I (Nazko/West Fraser) 1,485 (+50) 1,435

Area J (W. Chilcotin/Anahim Lk/Nimpo Lk) 616 (-26) 642

Area K (E. Chilcotin/Alexis Creek/Riske Creek) 447 (+49) 398

Area L (Interlakes/Lone Butte) 4,769 (+565) 4,204