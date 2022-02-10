The City of Williams Lake will be applying for funding for a video series to help recruit future employees to the area.

On Tuesday night City Council approved an application for the February intake of the Northern Development Initiative Trust Market Initiative Grant program.

“The City is working on attraction resources for our community,” said Beth Veenkamp, Economic Development Officer. “So when we make attraction materials we make them with the intent that they’ll be able to be shared by different employers in the community so that everybody can benefit from them. So our plan is to make a series of short, public service kind of announcements around our community that will live on our website, that employers can use when they’re trying to recruit people to our community and then we may look at doing a larger sort of campaign perhaps on television”

Ever since the City launched the results of the 2020 Labour Market Study, Veenkamp noted they’ve been working with the Cariboo Regional District continuously on increasing the assets and the different kinds of content that is available to attract people to town.

Veenkamp explained how soon they could get the cameras rolling and the project off the ground.

“Should we be successful with the grant application we would find out in about May and we would like to have this complete and on the website ready to go by Christmas time so we would use the summer months to capture our great, beautiful vistas and different things to do in our community over those summer months to create those campaigns.”

Veenkamp added the City of Williams Lake has a retiring demographic and that most rural communities are really focusing efforts on trying to recruit newcomers into their community to fill all of these jobs that are available.