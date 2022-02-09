Photo courtesy of Rick Magnell
All of the City’s 20 COVID Hardship Grants that were available earlier this year have now been handed out.
They were available to non-profit organizations serving the Williams Lake community in the amount of $1,250 each totaling $25,000.
Grants were awarded to:
Gavin Lake Forest Education Society
Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society
Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation
Hough Memorial Cancer Society
Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association
Williams Lake Off Road Motorcycle Association
Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby
Williams Lake Stampeders Hockey Club
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139
Williams Lake Royal Purple Lodge #126
Potato House Sustainable Community Society
Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin
Recycle Bin/Life’s Salt Jar Warehouse Foundation
Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce (Tourism Discovery Centre)
Lakers Car Club
Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club
Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League
Williams Lake Cycling Club
Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Society
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club
Grants were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.