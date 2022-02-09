All of the City’s 20 COVID Hardship Grants that were available earlier this year have now been handed out.

They were available to non-profit organizations serving the Williams Lake community in the amount of $1,250 each totaling $25,000.

Grants were awarded to:

Gavin Lake Forest Education Society

Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation

Hough Memorial Cancer Society

Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association

Williams Lake Off Road Motorcycle Association

Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby

Williams Lake Stampeders Hockey Club

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139

Williams Lake Royal Purple Lodge #126

Potato House Sustainable Community Society

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin

Recycle Bin/Life’s Salt Jar Warehouse Foundation

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce (Tourism Discovery Centre)

Lakers Car Club

Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League

Williams Lake Cycling Club

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Society

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club

Grants were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.