100 Mile House RCMP were called to Third Street and Birch Avenue last (Tuesday) night at 11-43 after a witness reported that they had heard a gunshot near the Community Hall.

Police say the witness indicated that she observed a man standing in the alley with what appeared to be a shotgun.

On duty officers immediately attended the area.

Meanwhile, a second witness called in and confirmed that they had been advised by the suspect that he had a shotgun and wanted to commit suicide.

RCMP dispatch was able to make contact with the 22 year old local man, and convinced him to turn himself over to police near the Cedar Avenue entrance to Centenial Park.

Police say the man was safely arrested and taken to hospital for evaluation.

The officers were also able to locate the weapon used, as well as extra ammunition and a spent shotgun shell.

All of this happened in under an hour.

The man has since been released into police custody after being cleared by a physician.

RCMP say this appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe that there is any further risk to the public.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

100 Mile RCMP are commending the North District RCMP dispatchers in Prince George for helping to resolve this matter quickly and professionally.