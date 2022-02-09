One of Williams Lake’s parks could be the location of a new play structure for kids.

The Rotary Club of Williams Lake Daybreak has proposed climbing walls to be put in a park.

There would be two boulders to climb on, one that is 12′ tall, 27′ long, and 9′ wide, and a smaller one that is 8′ tall.

The park where the boulders will go has not been decided yet.

Andrew Sandberg of the Rotary Club said they are requesting Scout Island for the wall, which is their second choice. They had originally requested Herb Gardiner Park, but it was not a preferred location by the city because it’s on a hill, and it’s not fenced in.

Sandberg said the price tag for the equipment was for approximately $200,000. That would include the excavation work, concrete footings, concrete perimeter, rubber base, and the boulders shipping from Ontario.

Council voted to endorse the project in principle, and direct staff to report back to council once a suitable location has been found. The city will also work with the Daybreak Rotary in seeking grant opportunities.