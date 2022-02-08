Williams Lake residents looking to use the Canada Post Office on Second Avenue today (Tuesday) found the doors locked and a note saying “closed until further notice.”

We reached out to Canada Post to find out why and received this response from their Media Relations person.

“We were notified this morning that an employee who works at the Williams Lake postal facility tested positive for COVID-19. The facility was temporarily closed for sanitization today and will reopen later this afternoon once the cleaning is complete. We followed the guidance of public health in informing employees, supporting contact tracing, and conducting a sanitization of the facility.”