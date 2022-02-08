The MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin was given another hat to wear.

In addition to being the Official Opposition Critic for Rural Development, Lorne Doerkson was chosen yesterday (Tuesday, February 7th) to be the Opposition Deputy Whip.

Doerkson said he’s excited about his new role, learning under the longtime Opposition Whip MLA Doug Clovechok and explained what some of his duties will include

“Mainly it’s one of organization. There’s a lot of seats to fill of course and there’s a lot going on at the Legislature when we are here. So really it’s trying to help get everybody together, create a little bit unity, and make sure that we have people in different rooms, in the chamber, and that kind of thing.”

Doerkson said there’s been a lot to learn over the past year and a half and this is definitely one more step in learning the inner workings of the Party and along with that the Legislature.

Doerkson said he’s also really excited that Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes was elected to the position of caucus chair.

“It’s an organizational position where she’ll bring the group together for caucus meetings and put those types of things together for us and keep us all going in one direction as well, so yeah, it’s great to have Coralee in that position.”