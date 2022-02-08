Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes says it is an incredible honour to be elected as Caucus Chair of the BC Liberal Party.

She says it means even more when it is your colleagues that show faith in you.

Here, Oakes explains what her role will be.

“A critical role as Caucus Chair is just making sure that you’re the conduit between our entire caucus team and the new leader and of course the house leader who is a good friend of mine, elected in 2013 Todd Stone, so we’ll be working closely together to make sure that we do the job of representing our constituents and bringing their voices here to Victoria.”

Oakes says she feels energized and ready to get to work.

“Kevin (Falcon) set an incredible tone this (Monday) morning with our caucus on really what those big visionary ideas are, and it’s of course holding the government to account, but what are we going to do ? And how do we build that trust ?”

Oakes has also been reappointed as Advanced Education Critic, a role she says she is very passionate about and happy to get.

“I so believe, and I’ve seen it first hand the impact that our campuses can have in each of our communities. Look at the North Cariboo Community Campus and the incredible impact it has in our community. Think of the nursing program, think of the fact that now we’re going to have opportunities around education training and the skills and trades training.”

Oakes says it’s just as important to have access to advanced education in rural communities, as it is in the larger urban centres.

New BC Liberal caucus roles were unveiled earlier today. (Monday)

Shirley Bond, the MLA for Prince George-Valemount, will remain leader of the official opposition, until new party leader Kevin Falcon is able to win a seat in the B.C. Legislature.

Falcon was elected party leader on Saturday.

Former leader Andrew Wilkinson has decided to resign his seat in Vancouver-Quilchena.

Falcon is expected to run in a by-election to replace him, something that has to happen within the next 6 months.