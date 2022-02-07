(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

UNBC Communications Officer Andrea Johnson has passed away.

She died suddenly on January 31st.

According to a news release, Andrea joined the university back in 2015 and used her background in journalism to tell the story of UNBC through her words and photographs.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Alberta and a Diploma in Journalism from Mount Royal University.

Johnson also worked behind the scenes on many University events, projects, and initiatives, including Convocation, Green Day, and many others.

She also had a lifelong connection to rural Alberta, where she was born and raised on a farm near Consort.

Johnson developed deep roots in northern B.C., a region she called home for 16 years.

Before joining UNBC, Andrea worked as the editor at the Quesnel Cariboo Observer and reporter at the Prince George Citizen as well as the College of New Caledonia where she was also a Communications Officer.

Johnson was also involved with the Rotary Club of Prince George Nechako, including the annual Operation Red Nose holiday ride home service.

The UNBC flags are at half-mast today (Monday).