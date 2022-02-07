100 Mile Fire Rescue attended an early morning RV fire that was up against an industrial tire shop on Exeter Road.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said upon their arrival, crews observed a fully-involved 5th-wheel which was in very close proximity to the building.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed a fully-involved 5th wheel RV trailer that was on fire. A little bit of challenges with respect to the location of this RV it was in very close proximity to the building itself. Fortunately, we were able to extinguish the fire as well as clear the building for any extensions that may have occurred. So no injuries which are always beneficial and the RV is a write-off as it was fully involved and has burnt but we were happy to be able to protect the large industrial building. ”

Hollander said the building suffered minor exterior damage and smoke was ventilated from inside and outside the store.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.