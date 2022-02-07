EAT OUT PRINCE GEORGE

Prince George has really become a city that embraces its independent eateries. Ask any local you see, and they’ll easily list a dozen favourite restaurants with even a pause to think. From an exploding array of multicultural cuisines, indulgent gourmet bites, and innovative plates emphasising local ingredients, our up and coming chefs continue to break the status quo. One word of advice? Come Hungry

“The food scene here is growing, and it’s changing,” says Chef Warren of Betulla Burning. “There’s definitely a lot of people who are excited for things that are happening in Prince George and a lot of people who are pushing the boundaries.”

SOURCED LOCALLY

With short summers, and abundant wild harvests surrounding Prince George many local ingredients have less than a month to be harvested and picked.

When in season, a visit to a few of these eateries is bound to have you indulging in some of the local produce whether off the feature menu or as raw ingredients.

Prince George Farmers’ Market

The Bistro at Northern Lights Wintery

Birch & Boar

Frozen Paddle

Betulla Burning

Wilson Square Market

SOMETHING A LITTLE DIFFERENT

Unique experiences found across the city and leading the way for PG.

House of Ancestors Café (indigenous)

Zen Noodle House (fusion)

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse (teppanyaki)

Ramen Ya Sendo (ramen)

Ritual Coffeeworks (vegan)

GRUB ON WHEELS

Just as restaurants morph, so can our definition of a restaurant. These entrepreneurs are taking their bites to you and hitting the pavement to hang at the best of the local event scene. Most trucks run weekly from May-October.

Here are a few trucks we’ve noticed around town lately.

The Veg Head (vegan tacos)

Glazed (doughnuts)

Legendary John’s Spud Truck (potatoes)

Kusina Tasty Food (Filipino cuisine)

GET THE SCOOP ON WHAT FOLKS HAVE BEEN SAMPLING

Support local and use the hashtag #EatsinPG in your social posts to share your appreciation and love for Prince George’s foodie scene and chefs.

