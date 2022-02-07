Emily Dickson of Burns Lake placed 70th and Sarah Beaudry of Prince George finished 80th in the Olympic women’s 15k individual Biathlon race today (Monday).

A total of 87 competed.

The 24-year-old Dickson made her Olympic debut.

Earlier, the 27-year-old Beaudry was part of the Canadian mixed 4 x 6 km Biathlon relay team that placed 14th out of 20 on Saturday.

After today’s (Monday) competition, Canadian athletes have six medals, one gold, one silver, and four bronze.

The gold came from snowboarder Max Parrot of Bromont, Quebec in the men’s slopestyle event