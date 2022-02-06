120 total votes were made in the Wells Municipal By-election to fill the spots of Mayor, and three councillor positions.

Ed Coleman won the mayoral race yesterday (Saturday) against Jordan Rohatynski, 89 votes to 27.

In the Councillor race:

Jennifer Lewis- 81 votes

Josh Trotter-Wanner- 42 votes

Shannon McDonagh- 45 votes

Tyler Doerksen- 37 votes

John Aitken- 46 votes

Dorothea Funk- 88 votes

Funk, Lewis, and Aitken take on the new councillor positions, with Aitken’s position being a close call, only one vote ahead of McDonagh.

General voting ended last night at 8pm, and residents had the opportunity to cast their vote earlier on January 26th.