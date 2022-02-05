Avalanche Canada says the danger rating is high in most of BC’s Rockies.

For the North Rockies avalanche area east of Prince George and the Cariboos east of Williams Lake and Quesnel, Avalanche Canada says there haven’t been any reports from Friday, but they suspect that both natural and rider-triggered avalanches occurred during the Stormy weather.

In addition, rain at low elevations is expected to destabilize the storm snow.

They say human triggering of large avalanches will remain very likely on Saturday, and to use extra caution in more than 15 cms of snow.

The high danger rating also extends down to the North and South Columbia Areas as well.