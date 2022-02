Voting takes place today (Saturday) for the by-election in Wells.

There are two candidates for Mayor, Ed Coleman, and Jordan Rohatynski.

Jennifer Lewis, Josh Trotter-Wanner, Shannon McDonagh, Tyler Doerksen, John Aitken, and Dorothea Funk are running for three available Councillor positions.

Voting will be held today at the Wells Municipal Hall from 8 am to 8 pm.