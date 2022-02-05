For the month of February, 100 Mile Fire Rescue will be busy recruiting new firefighters.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said this is an annual event and that the department will be accepting applications all month long.

“I got a couple of applicants already, we are looking for quite a few, up to about 9 this year. I’m really encouraging the public to give me a shout if they have any questions but certainly, there has been a few emails to me and phones which I really encourage the public to ask because it’s only for the month of February then we’re back to training and going on to everything else that happens.”

Hollander also went over the requirements the Department is looking for.

“You have to live within the Fire Protection Area first of all in the South Cariboo and 100 Mile House area and be a minimum of 18 years old, and of course be willing to be able to pass drivers abstract and a criminal record check, and as well as being able to have a personal vehicle to get to the hall for calls and practices.’

Hollander added that 100 Mile Fire Rescue accepts applications throughout the year but actively recruits the entire month of February.