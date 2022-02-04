More than 250 not-for-profit organizations throughout the province received Community Gaming Grants and 9 were from the Cariboo.

One of those organizations was the Invasive Species Council of BC which was given 150-thousand dollars for education outreach.

“Thanks to those funds we’re able to do a wide range of programs,” Executive Director Gail Wallin said, “things like community weed pulls where volunteers adopt a local park or area to remove invasive species, or get involved in your community and start reporting invasive species through a program like I Spy Identify, so there are lots of ways to get involved and that money makes it possible.”

Wallin added that the Invasive Species Council of BC has also seen an increase in public participation in the kind of programs they currently offer

“Our numbers have really over the last couple of years, particularly with the pandemic. There are more people outdoors caring about the environment and wanting to make a difference and by all working together we can make sure that we have healthy habitats for the future.”

Other Cariboo organizations receiving Community Gaming Grants to support their environmental conservation and public safety programs. :

Big Lake Community Association

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department

Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society

Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society

Baker Creek Enhance Society (Quesnel)

Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society

Potato House Sustainable Community Society

Williams Lake Field Naturalists