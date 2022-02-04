The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to decline in BC, however the number of COVID-positive remained similar to what they were yesterday.

Today (Thursday), there are 25,554 active cases of COVID-19 in BC, a 1.5% decrease from yesterday.

There are 985 COVID-positive individuals currently in hospital, only 3 less than there were yesterday. In addition, there are 145 people in intensive care, 9 more than the least reporting period.

1,518 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in BC today, including 227 in Northern Health and 431 in Interior Health.

13 new deaths have also been reported since yesterday’s update, including one in Northern Health, and two in Interior Health.

The new/active cases include:

424 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 10,057

217 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 5,024

431 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 7,759

227 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,153

217 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,544

two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 17

In the last 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,656.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: four

Vancouver Coastal Health: four

Interior Health: two

Northern Health: one

Island Health: two

From Jan. 26-Feb. 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.2% of cases.

From Jan. 19-Feb. 1, they accounted for 31.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) – Total 10,751

Not vaccinated: 2,188 (20.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 517 (4.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 8,046 (74.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 19-Feb. 1) – Total 1,304

Not vaccinated: 340 (26.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 65 (5.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 899 (68.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)

Not vaccinated: 426.0

Partially vaccinated: 169.1

Fully vaccinated: 223.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 19-Feb. 1)

Not vaccinated: 87.5

Partially vaccinated: 53.4

Fully vaccinated: 19.2

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,842,432 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.