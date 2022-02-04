For the third time in the last five years, the Federal Conservative Party is on the hunt for a new leader.

Erin O’Toole was ousted yesterday (Wednesday) due to 73 of the party’s 119 M-Ps voting in favour of a change in leadership.

While Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty will not be among those throwing his hat into the leadership race, he does believe the heir apparent will do a good job.

“I can tell you this, we have 119 MP’s that are focused on showing Canadians that we are the next government in waiting and that we are doing everything in our power to help those who feel we don’t have a voice.”

Doherty added while he won’t be running for the top job, he supported the move to look for a new head of the party.

“It was a heavy heart day regardless. There were concerns after the election – there were things that were promised and in terms of changes to be made I think caucus was not seeing that take place.”

“Our world is divided and we need to be a strong Conservative team as we move forward. I think there were concerns we were not quite there as we have division within our caucus over a number of different things.”

He stated the decision not to run is health-related after having surgery on his knee.

“I first have to get healthy. I am still dealing with a bum knee and I think our party deserves to have some stable-like leadership moving forward. I can officially tell you I will not being putting my name forward for the leadership.”

Manitoba M-P Candice Bergen was named interim leader after a caucus vote.

A leadership convention will be held in the next few months where the future leader for the Conservatives will be voted on.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Alberta’s premier, Jason Kenney, say they’re not interested in the job.