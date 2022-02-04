Fans of the Williams Lake Stampeders who were expecting to watch them defend home ice this Saturday night will have to wait at least a week to see that happen.

Stamps President Kelly Kohlen explains why the game had to be moved.

“Well we had to reschedule because ten players contracted COVID so we don’t know if there are any more but for now it’s ten plus the coach. That depleted the team pretty bad”.

Kohlen said Saturday’s (February 5th) game against the Nechako North Stars will be played on Friday, February 11th.