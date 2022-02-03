100 Mile Fire Rescue was on scene for over 10 hours yesterday responding to a natural gas leak on Alpine Avenue.

At approximately 11:15 yesterday (Wednesday) morning they established a one-block perimeter denying entry to the area for public safety concerns.

One building nearby was evacuated and two occupants were able to leave without incident.

While on scene a semi-truck approached the well-marked area that was blocked by a crew of firefighters/fire apparatus and requested the driver to turn around.

In a release, 100 Miole Fire Rescue Roger Hollander said “Firefighters explained to the driver that there was a serious natural gas leak and that all ignition sources were being controlled in the area and that he would not be permitted into the “hot zone”.

Hollander added “The driver became agitated and ignored the firefighters, proceeded to run over the traffic cones, and drove the semi-truck right beside the gas leak just a few feet away. After attempting to turn around, the truck became stuck in the snow and blocked the road entirely.”

Rcmp were called immediately and the driver was taken into custody.

“The semi driver’s actions were reckless and unacceptable and placed the firefighters, Fortis BC workers, and the public in great danger. Fortunately, the natural gas did not ignite and no injuries occurred” Hollander said.

100 Mile Fire Rescue thanked 100 Mile House RCMP and Fortis BC for their quick actions and support.