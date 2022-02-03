Once again Cariboo residents woke up to a winter wonderland.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Brian Proctor goes over some of the snow accumulation numbers that fell in the region.

“It appears that across much of the Cariboo-Chilcotin we saw somewhere between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow that fell in some of the communities. Judging from the Williams Lake Observations, we think it’s probably about 17 centimetres, in the 150 Mile House area we did get reports around 13 centimetres, and at the Quesnel Airport, 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall.”

Proctor added that the Cariboo can expect at least a couple more centimetres as periods of snow are forecasted for this afternoon and intermittent overnight and ending morning to midday tomorrow.

When it comes to the temperature, Proctor said for Saturday it will be plus 9 and plus 5 for Sunday.