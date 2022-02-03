Ottawa’s police chief mentioned they’ve detected a strong American presence in the organization and funding of the trucker’s protest against vaccine mandates.

Peter Sloly stated they’re looking at all options to end the protest that has paralyzed downtown Ottawa since the weekend.

That includes asking for military help but he adds any solution comes with massive risks.

Sloly added the core group of about 250 people remains and many are showing no interest in talking with police.

The chief expects the demonstration to grow again, with more trucks expected to arrive this weekend.

