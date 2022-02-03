B-C’s Human Rights Commissioner has opened a new web portal, allowing people to submit their experiences with hate during the pandemic.

It comes as police report a massive spike in hate crimes over the past two years.

The Commissioner’s office decided to seek public input for an inquiry launched last fall.

A poll conducted for the office finds one in four British Columbians saying they’ve experienced or witnessed an incident involving hate since the pandemic began.

with files from Vista Radio news wire