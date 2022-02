Two of three Cariboo communities saw a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases between January 23rd and the 29th.

100 Mile House had 37, down from 54 the previous week.

In the Cariboo-Chilcotin Health region which includes Williams Lake, there was 34 down from 45.

Quesnel saw the biggest increase in the number of new cases, 73, which was up from 51.