Michael Redmile of Quesnel joined the millionaires club after discovering he had won $1 million from the December 11th, 2021 Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize draw.

Redmile purchased his ticket at Frank’s Grocery store and also found out he won there.

“I was in disbelief when I saw the number come up on the screen,” he recalled, “I checked it several times to make sure it was true.”

Redmile said he’s looking forward to giving back to his community.

“I’ve always wanted to help others, so some will go to tidings,” he said.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, in 2021, BC lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.