The Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen in approximately two weeks.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said on Tuesday, February 1st at 5:14 pm, Police received a report of a missing person Bevon Nadine Stonechild.

Bevon is described as a 12-year-old Indigenous female.

If you have any information about Bevon Stonechild, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.