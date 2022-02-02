The Wells by-election will be taking place this Saturday.

There are two candidates for mayor, Ed Coleman, and Jordan Rohatynski as well as several candidates for three available Councillor positions.

A by-election was called after former Mayor Gabe Fourchaulk and three Councillors resigned.

Mandy Kilsby, the lone remaining Councillor, has been serving as Acting Mayor.

An advance poll was held back on January 26th.

Polls for this Saturday’s by-election will be open from 8 am to 8 pm and will be held at the Wells Municipal Hall.