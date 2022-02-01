Gloria, the cat found in a locked kennel at a Prince George Landfill | Photo from the SPCA

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reporting a record-setting year in B-C.

The agency stated it provided assistance to almost 119-thousand animals last year up 20 percent over 2020.

That includes everything from livestock, to family pets, to wildlife.

The main reasons for the surge the natural disasters that struck our province this year, and the pandemic.

The SPCA adds much of its assistance was in the form of food aid for pet owners whose financial situation had been impacted by the pandemic.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire