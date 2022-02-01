Supports aimed at helping tourism businesses navigate the impacts of the pandemic will be available for a bit longer thanks to funding provided by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

CEO of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Amy Thacker said their board of Directors felt the work of their program advisors under the Tourism Resiliency Program was important enough to extend while they continue to look for funding

“So we previously announced that the supports under that Tourism Resiliency Program would end January 31st as that’s when all of our Government Funding ended and the Board stepped up and has extended that support for businesses and communities until March 31st, 2022”.

Thacker said their hope is that the extra two months serve as a bridge to the next program and allows the CCCTA to keep connecting local operators to the tools they need to thrive and grow.

For the past two years, the program has connected local tourism operations with one-on-one services like the creation of travel media kits, help with licenses for new e-commerce and property management system solutions, and support in connecting and making the most of CCCTA’S soon-to-be-launched online booking engine, in addition to supporting connections with relief and recovery programs to support businesses.

Thacker, noted they’ve seen a lot of operators take advantage of the Tourism Resiliency Program and were extremely happy to hear of its extension

“We received quite a few emails and phone calls thanking the board for extending the program and ensuring that there was continuity for the industry as we move forward and get ready for whatever this Spring and Summer will bring.”