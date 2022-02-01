The City of Williams Lake Fire Department wants you!

Captain Brendan Foote said they are currently accepting applications to fill 7 to 10 positions for paid on-call firefighters.

“When you come into the Department you will join our training program which consists of NFPA-10-01 which is a professional Fire Fighting designation,” Foote said, “So you’ll accomplish that over the next couple of years.”

Foote noted that it’s typical for the Fire Department to do recruiting in January, February, every year if they are needing members.

In a release from the City of Williams Lake, Fire Chief Erick Peterson encouraged anyone who is motivated, lives within the Williams Lake Fire Protection District, is physically fit, and is over the age of 19 to consider a future in firefighting.

Information packages are available at the Fire Hall, and anyone who is motivated, physically fit, and over the age of 19 has until February 25th to get their applications in.