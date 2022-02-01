BC Health officials report there are 27,454 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, which is down from the 30,515 reported on Friday.

Over a three-day period, there were 4,075 new cases in BC:

Jan. 28-29: 1,725

Jan. 29-30: 1,293

Jan. 30-31: 1,057

Of the active cases, 1,048 people are currently in hospital and 138 are in intensive care, this is the first time hospitalizations have reached over 1,000 people.

The new/active cases include:

* 1,225 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 11,503

* 645 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 5,685

* 1,182 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 7,589

* 447 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,298

* 575 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,364

* one new case of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 15

There were 19 new deaths reported in that 72 hour period, eight of which were in the Interior.

92.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.1% received their second dose and 45.9% have received a third dose.

From Jan. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 26% of cases and from Jan. 14-27, they accounted for 30.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 21-27) – Total 12,166

* Not vaccinated: 2,549 (21%)

* Partially vaccinated: 610 (5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 9,007 (74%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 14-27) – Total 1,333

* Not vaccinated: 349 (26.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 59 (4.4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 925 (69.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 21-27)

* Not vaccinated: 430

* Partially vaccinated: 180.4

* Fully vaccinated: 215.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 14-27)

* Not vaccinated: 88.4

* Partially vaccinated: 47.8

* Fully vaccinated: 19.8