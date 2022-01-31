Regardless of whether you buy a one litre carton, or a four litre jug, milk containers can be brought in for a refund starting tomorrow (February 1st).

As part of BC’s CleanBC Plastics Action Plan, you’ll pay a 10 cent deposit that you get back when you bring in your cans and bottles to your local bottle depot.

Milk and milk substitute containers should also no longer be put in the blue bin.

Items like whipping cream, coffee creamer, infant formula and buttermilk are not being added to the deposit-refund program.

A full list of what you can bring in to your local bottle depot can be found on the return-it website.