Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said on January 11th they received a call from someone who reported that they were introduced to what is known as a Gifting Table.

“Simply put,” Nielsen said, “A person puts up a certain amount of money as a “gift”, in this case, $5000, and joins a group of others in a pyramid at the bottom. This person then goes out and gets two or more of their friends to join in, at which point the original person moves up in the pyramid. The plans works until the person has their “birthday” when others have joined in and the original is paid out a certain amount”.

Nielsen added, “The problem being is that the organizers typically make false promises regarding the working of the table and many times victims are left with nothing and or the organizers profit more than the persons that have put in, so they re-organize the table to be able to benefit more for themselves than others.”

100 Mile RCMP is aware that this current incident in the area has affected a number of people and is looking for them to come forward.

If anyone has been a victim or has information regarding this is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP.