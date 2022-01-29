Freedom Convoy Rally in Prince George (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Hundreds of vehicles gathered throughout the Cariboo and in Prince George honking their horns to show support. for the Freedom Convoy

Vehicles gathered in the parking lot at Prince George’s CN Centre, and more drove up and down Ospika Boulevard, honking their horns to show support.

This morning, thousands of people were in Ottawa for the protests, and more were on the way.

The Convoy left Prince Rupert one week ago (January 22nd), and arrived in Prince George that night.

Similar rallies also took place in Smithers, Quesnel, Williams Lake, and 100 Mile House.