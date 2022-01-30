Another much-needed piece of equipment will be on its way to the 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Thanks to the generous donations received during the Annual Starry Nights Campaign, the South Cariboo Health Foundation went over their goal of $30-thousand dollars by raising $50-thousand.

The group has purchased a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System which is an automated form of CPR that can be used anywhere in the hospital.

“The reason why we thought this would be a really good piece of equipment is that last summer there was an incident at the hospital where the staff was working on a patient for upwards of two hours,” said Public Relations and Fundraiser for South Cariboo Health Foundation, Brenda Devine, “It took a lot of people and it exhausted the staff. They had to pull people from different departments to spell them off, so this piece of equipment will save a lot of time and will probably save a lot of lives.”

Devine noted that they placed the order for the Lucas 3 Chest Compression system two weeks ago when the South Cariboo Health Foundation had reached its 30-thousand dollar goal and isn’t sure yet of its arrival time.

“South Cariboo Health Foundation is trying to keep our hospital topped up with really good equipment

so that we don’t lose more staff, more doctors, and in some respect, we might gain doctors coming into this community. In almost 8-years, Starry Nights have made close to 500-thousand dollars, and the actual foundation, which is now 20-years old, has made just over 4-million dollars. I just want the community to know that it’s their money and their generosity that’s made this all possible and we are very thankful for that.” Devine said.