The Twelve Days of Desserts is a fundraiser for the Quesnel & District Hospice Palliative Care Association.

Executive Director Suzannah Meyer explains.

“Every day a different baker will be baking a dessert and it will be posted on Facebook, and on our Facebook page precisely (Quesnel and District Palliative Care Association) where you can go in in the comment section and place your bids.”

Meyer says the bids close at 6 and the winner will then be notified, and they will do it all over again the next day.

The final dessert will be up for grabs on February 12th.

Meyer says they are holding smaller fundraisers in the absence of the annual gala that they used to have before COVID.

She says the money raised will go to a good cause.

“We supply Dunrovin and the hospital with equipment like broda chairs and we just purchased a mattress last year, a specialty mattress. And right now actually what we’re looking for is we need four new special new recliners for the hospice unit. The recliners that we have to replace are old, they have been there since the hospice started. And they’re for patients to sit in as well as their family.”

Meyer says all of this equipment has very special features that don’t come cheap.