Two people have been arrested near McLeese Lake after police say they recovered a stolen vehicle with a machete and a knife inside.

Williams Lake RCMP say frontline officers were called to the refuse area near McLeese Lake just before 9 this (Friday) morning for a report that a woman had started a fire.

Police say the two were associated to a truck that had reportedly been stolen from Williams Lake.

The caller also told them that the man and woman had attempted to steal items from the general store as well.

An officer arrived on scene and located the man and the woman.

Police say the man fled on foot while the woman was attempting to start the stolen truck to flee the scene.

Following a brief struggle, the officer was able to take the woman into custody.

The 29-year old, from Quesnel, was arrested for possession of a stolen truck and once identified found to be a prohibited driver who had outstanding warrants from Quesnel, for unlawfully being in a dwelling, two counts of assault, break and enter and possession of stolen property.

The man was arrested shortly after 11, and was allegedly found in possession of a machete.

Officers say they also seized a small amount of suspected cannabis, methamphetamine and stolen license plates.

Both suspects are now scheduled to appear in court.