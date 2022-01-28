(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

“Canadians are feeling the frustration”

That’s from Cariboo-Prince George Conservative MP Todd Doherty ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) Freedom Convoy 2022 comes to Parliament Hill in response to the updated vaccine mandate.

MP’s are being asked to lay low during the event as their constituency offices and Ottawa residences may be targeted by some of the protesters.

However, Doherty is no stranger to threats being made against him and his family after posting a video to social media last April.

“You know, I think we came through one of the most divisive elections in our nation’s history. We saw politicians from all stripes that were subjected to vandalism, threats, rocks thrown at them, being spat and even our tires were slashed.”

“Canadians are feeling that frustration and again, I think you see divisive politics pitting one group against another, one group of Canadians against the other as well as First Nations and I think that is divisive party politics.”

With any protest, Doherty is most concerned about any potential shenanigans.

“It is deeply disappointing that you have these groups that are essentially hijacking what would be a peaceful protest of hard-working Canadians that just want their voices heard and a lot of preparation is going on here at the nation’s capital.”

“Whether it’s this convoy of truckers that are coming here or the farmer’s protest that we saw last year or other protests there always seems to be a fringe element that is intent to provide further division and chaos.”

Ottawa police expect up to 2-thousand trucks and protesters to attend.