Nominations for UNBC’s next Chancellor are now open.

The Chancellor is the ceremonial head of UNBC and is a full participating voting member of the University’s Board of Governors, Senate and several committees.

They also confer all the degrees granted by the institution, and it is a non-remunerated, volunteer position.

Dr. Joseph Gosnell Sr. was named UNBC’s seventh Chancellor in April 2019 and served in that role until he passed away in August 2020.

“Dr. Gosnell was a tremendous leader who made an impact not only in northern B.C. but across Canada,” said UNBC Interim President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“His dedication and commitment to education for his people transformed lives and strengthened his community which inspired others to do the same.”

A review of nominations will begin on March 14th, and UNBC expects to appoint the new Chancellor on July 1st.