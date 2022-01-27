Man considered armed and dangerous wanted in the Quesnel area
Robert Hovestad (Photo provided by Quesnel RCMP)
Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.
A Canada wide warrant has been issued for 33-year old Robert Hovestad.
He also uses the alias “Shawn.”
Hovestad is described as a Caucasian man, who is about 6 foot five and 200 pounds.
He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
RCMP say he is wanted for a parole violation.
Police say that under no circumstances should you try to apprehend him.
Instead, people are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.