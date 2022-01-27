For five straight years, they’ve been voted the world’s best!

Bella Coola Heli Sports was once again given the honor of being the world’s best heli-ski operator from World Ski Awards.

Based on votes from ski industry executives and the general public from all four corners of the globe, Bella Coola Heli Sports was chosen from a highly competitive field that included 4 other Canadian operators, as well as two others from Iceland and Japan.

A World Ski Awards spokesperson said their voters recognized their hard work in two ways.

On the snow, Bella-Coola Heli-Sports experienced guides offer guests unrivaled access to a world-class ski area of over 3 million acres.

Off the snow, the attention to detail and personalized service provided by their staff is exemplary.

Bella Coola Heli Sports has been voted the world’s best operator since 2017.

Each year, World Ski Awards runs and governs a comprehensive program across a range of awards that have been developed to recognize the finest brands in ski hospitality.

Categories range from ski resorts and hotels to travel agents and heli-ski operators

“We congratulate the entire team of Bella Coola Heli Sport for their unrivaled hard work, dedication, and fortitude, despite the challenges set by the global pandemic,” a World Ski Awards spokesperson said.