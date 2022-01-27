There was a record turnout at yesterday’s (Wednesday) advance poll for the upcoming by-election in Wells.

The Chief Election Officer confirms that more than 40 residents took advantage of the early opportunity to vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

To put that in perspective, 138 people voted in total in the 2018 municipal election in Wells.

The ballot boxes have now been sealed and locked away.

They won’t be counted until after the general polls close on Saturday, February 5th.

As for who can vote on that day, any person who owns a property in Wells for at least 30 days prior to the election, and any person who is a resident within the municipal boundaries for at least 30 days prior to the election is eligible to cast a ballot.

Ed Coleman and Jordan Rohatynski are running for Mayor, and there are six names on the ballot for three available District Councillor positions.

A by-election was called after Mayor Gabe Fourchaulk and three of his four Councillors resigned back in November.