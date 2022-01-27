There was a noticeable increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo last week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were 150 total cases between January 16th and the 22nd, which was up from 100 the previous seven days.

100 Mile House saw the most new cases, 54, which was up from 35 the previous week.

Quesnel had 51 new cases, up from 43, and there were 45 new cases in the Cariboo/Chilcotin health region, which includes Williams Lake, which was an increase from just 25.

The vaccination rate for children between the ages of 5 and 11 has inched up a bit.

It is now at 24 percent for 100 Mile House and 29 percent for both Quesnel and the Cariboo/Chilcotin.

70 percent of those 70 and older have now had a third shot, or a booster, in Quesnel and the Cariboo/Chilcotin and 72 percent in 100 Mile.

Meanwhile, rates for adults 12 and older remain about the same, at around 80 percent for a first dose and 76 percent for a second dose.