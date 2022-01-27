Constable Jennifer Cooper of the PG RCMP addresses the media outside the 5th Avenue detachment. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is looking into PG’s first murder of 2022.

Just after 11:00 am yesterday (Tuesday), the Prince George detachment attended the 1300 block of Porter Avenue to assist emergency crews with a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The RCMP is currently at the scene of a residence on Porter.

The Integrated Forensic Identification Section has been contacted to assist in the investigation.

“Our Serious Crime Unit is working diligently to determine the series of events that lead us to 2022’s first homicide. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victim,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone around the 1300 block of Porter Avenue who may have witnessed some unusual activity Tuesday morning.

Police are also asking if anyone has video surveillance or dashcam footage from 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. yesterday morning to contact them.