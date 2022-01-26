Cariboo residents will soon be able to return milk containers for a refund.

Starting February first when you buy milk or a milk substitute a deposit of 10-cents will be paid for each eligible container.

Consumers will then get their deposit back when they are brought to a return-it recycling location.

Some milk and dairy product containers like infant formula, coffee cream, meal replacement/dietary supplements, whipping cream, buttermilk, and drinkable yogurt are not included but BC residents are still encouraged to continue to recycle them through curbside or depot services.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said in a release that returning beverage containers for recycling supports the Clean BC Plastics Action Plan to prevent plastic waste, keep more waste out of landfills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They also noted that shifting milk containers to the deposit-refund system will capture the millions of additional plastic and fiber-based containers that were otherwise being thrown out.