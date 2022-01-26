This is only a test.

The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that they conducted a training exercise in Quesnel yesterday. (Tuesday)

Many North Cariboo residents were wondering why a large plane was circling the airport.

Captain Christine MacNeill is a Public Relations Officer.

“Flying a CC-130 Hercules, Search and Rescue crews from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg were involved. The training consisted of Mountain Familiarization Training, open water training, as well as pilot and flight engineer upgrade training.”

MacNeill says as the Royal Canadian Air Force SAR crews can be called into any terrain, in any weather, and at any time of day, it is important that the training never becomes routine.

“Therefore they train in different landscapes, different altitudes, all types of weather, and to ever-changing scenarios..”

MacNeill says with the existing CC-130 fleet now being used to provide coverage in Search and Rescue Region Victoria as an interim solution until the CC-295 reaches Initial Operational Capacity, aircraft from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron will be based out of Comox in the summer.

She says that’s why it is important that the SAR crews increase their training and experience on the west coast.

MacNeill says the CC-130 Hercules, which is already widely used in a search and rescue role, is capable of responding quickly to emergencies like crashed aircraft or ships in distress.

She says it can parachute SAR Techs, emergency gear and food, life rafts, bailing pumps, arctic survival gear and illumination flares to support SAR missions.