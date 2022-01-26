The federal government shows no signs of bowing to demands from truckers that they are exempt from mandatory vaccination to cross the U-S border.

The new regulation, which went into effect this month, says drivers who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must serve a 14-day quarantine when they come back into Canada.

The U-S has also imposed a similar rule.

A joint statement from four cabinet ministers says supply chain issues have existed for months and the way to help solve the problem is to increase the number of people who are inoculated.

Protesting truckers are heading to Ottawa for a Saturday rally on Parliament Hill.

Meantime, Go Fund Me has frozen the 4.5-million dollars raised to support the protest, saying it needs a detailed plan as to how the money will be distributed to cover food, accommodation, and fuel costs.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire