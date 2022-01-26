100 Mile House RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating missing 41-year-old woman Natalie Niksic.

Staff Sargeant Svend Neilsen said on Sunday, January 23rd, they received a missing person report from her family who had not seen or heard from her since January 19th.

Neilsen said this behavior is considered unusual by her family as she regularly makes contact with them.

He added Niksic is known to live at random locations in the local area but has been known to travel many places throughout the province and has several associates in the area who have been made aware that family is concerned for her well-being.

Natalie Niksic is described as Caucasian, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Nielsen said she may appear to be nervous and/or suffering from a mental health disorder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or location of Natalie Niksic is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP, local Police, or 911.

The investigation is ongoing