Wells residents can vote early today in by-election
(G. Henderson - My Cariboo Now staff)
Advance voting takes place today (Wednesday) for the upcoming by-election in Wells.
It will be held at the Wells Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
There are two candidates for Mayor, Ed Coleman and Jordan Rohatynski , as well as half a dozen candidates for three available Councillor positions.
Jennifer Lewis, Josh Trotter-Wanner, Shannon McDonagh, Tyler Doerksen, John Aitken, and Dorothea Funk are running for a District Councillor position.
A by-election was called after former Mayor Gabe Fourchaulk and three Councillors resigned.
Mandy Kilsby, the lone remaining Councillor, has been serving as Acting Mayor.
General voting day for the by-election is set for Saturday, February 5th.