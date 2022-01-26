(G. Henderson - My Cariboo Now staff)

Advance voting takes place today (Wednesday) for the upcoming by-election in Wells.

It will be held at the Wells Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

There are two candidates for Mayor, Ed Coleman and Jordan Rohatynski , as well as half a dozen candidates for three available Councillor positions.

Jennifer Lewis, Josh Trotter-Wanner, Shannon McDonagh, Tyler Doerksen, John Aitken, and Dorothea Funk are running for a District Councillor position.

A by-election was called after former Mayor Gabe Fourchaulk and three Councillors resigned.

Mandy Kilsby, the lone remaining Councillor, has been serving as Acting Mayor.

General voting day for the by-election is set for Saturday, February 5th.